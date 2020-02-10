RSS is deceiving Hindus also: Zafaryab Jilani

A+ A-

The Muslims of India will continue their protest till CAA, NRC and NPR are revoked even if the agitation gets prolonged, it should continue.

This view was expressed by Mr. Zafaryab Jilani, member of Muslim Personal Law Board while addressing a public meeting held at TNR Garden, Dharmabad, Nanded (M.S.)

He told that as soon as a law is passed in Assembly and Parliament, our movement should affect the proceeding of these law-making institutions.

Mr. Jilani pointed out that the sacrifices offered by the Mulsim in freedom struggle are no less than any other group.

Freedom Movement was started by Tipu Sultan.

Mr. Jilani mentioned with the implementation of NPR, the Hindus will also be in a disadvantageous position.

He pointed out that the Muslims got the Hindus included in the freedom movement. They accepted non-Muslims as their leaders and participated in the struggle.

The women who are protesting at Shaheen Bagh have set an example. They are tolerating extreme cold and other conditions of weather.

Those who used to tell that the Muslim men suppress their women are now tight-lipped.

If CAA is declared constitutional, our protest will continue, he said.

RSS is deceiving the Hindus by spreading false propaganda that the Hindus won’t be affected.

It is the responsibility of the Muslims to make the Hindus that they would also be affected by these black laws.

Mufti Ismail Qasimi, MLA of Malegaon told that those who had come to rule India for 50 years, have started “Ghar Wapasi”.

He pointed out that Govt. wants to deprive 40 crore people from the right to vote. This includes Muslims, Dalits and poor sections.

They will not get any benefits offered by the Govt. It is a conspiracy to maintain the supremacy of the Brahmins and other higher castes.