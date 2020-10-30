RSS holds South Central region meetings in Hyderabad

SameerPublished: 30th October 2020 10:02 pm IST
RSS to hold Karyakarni Mandal meeting at 11 locations amid COVID-19

Hyderabad: A two-day regional meeting of the RSS began here on Friday to discuss expansion of ‘its ‘shakhas’, social service activities, besides other matters of importance concerning the nation.

Attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the proceedings of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra (South Central Region) were conducted by Sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi, Sangh sources said.

It would be attended by some of the all-India office bearers who reside in the region and the Executive Council members from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a RSS release said on Thursday.

“During these two days, there will be discussions on the vertical and horizontal expansion of the RSS Shakhas, the social service activities being conducted by the swayamsevaks in addition to other aspects of importance concerning the nation,” it said.

Source: PTI

READ:  Dubbak by-polls: Police raid BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s house
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 30th October 2020 10:02 pm IST
Back to top button