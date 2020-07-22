RSS may reshuffle some pracharaks’ duties after Bhopal meet

New Delhi: The role of some of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office-bearers (pracharaks) may change after the three-day meeting of the organisation’s top brass which started in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Several functionaries working in more than three dozen bodies of the RSS may be given new responsibilities after the meeting.

Sources said that July is the time when the RSS entrusts responsibilities to the new ‘pracharaks’, and this is the reason why some office bearers are shifted from one wing to another.

The three-day meeting of the RSS held in July every year is special in many ways as Sangh reshuffles many of its ‘pracharaks’ in its affiliated wings, which are at least 36 in number — Seva Bharti, Aarogya Bharti, Sanskrit Bharati, to name a few. These affiliated bodies are run only by volunteers from the Sangh.

RSS sources said that after this July meeting being held under its chief Mohan Bhagwat, some ‘pracharaks’ may be seen in new roles.

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Krishna Gopal among others are participating in this 3-day meeting being held in Bhopal.

Nagpur’s Sangh ideologue Dilip Deodhar told IANS that the RSS has three major meetings every year. The Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha is held in March in which decisions related to changes in its internal structure are taken and previous decisions are reviewed.

At the July meeting, the Sangh decides to change the role of some of the ‘pracharaks’ associated with its 36 affiliated wings. At the same time, personality development of volunteers is discussed in the third important meeting to be held around Diwali.

Source: IANS