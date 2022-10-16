RSS meet pays tributes to Mulayam, others

Prayagraj: The four-day National Executive Board meeting of the RSS, which will discuss the expansion work of the Sangh as well as the prevalent current issues, began in Gauhania on Sunday by paying tributes to eminent personalities who passed away recently, including Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Apart from Mulayam Singh Yadav, tributes were paid to the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth, Swami Swaroopanand; Hindu seer Acharya Dharmendra; former Chief Justice of India, R.C. Lahoti; comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry and archaeologist B.B. Lal.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the meeting and paid floral tributes to a portrait of ‘Bharat Mata’.

In the four-day meeting, discussion will be held to review the expansion work in view of the centenary of the RSS as well as on current issues.

Discussions will also be held on various issues raised by Bhagwat in his speech on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami in Nagpur. The RSS chief had spoken about education in mother tongue, population imbalance and social harmony.

RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said the event will continue till October 19.