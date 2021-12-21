RSS to hold 3-day coordination meeting in Hyderabad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a three-day Samanwaya Baithak (coordination meeting) to review the working of affiliated organizations and preparations for upcoming assembly elections scheduled to take place in five states early next year.

According to RSS sources, the meeting will be held in Hyderabad from January 5 to 7 in which the works of the Union government will also be reviewed along with the preparations of upcoming assembly polls.

“RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP National President JP Nadda, Party National General Secretary BL Santosh and Joint General Secretary Shiv Prakash and other top office bearers of affiliated organizations will participate in this annual meeting,” sources said.

Further, sources said that the BJP representatives will give details of their vision and programmes for the coming year.

In the meeting, there will be extensive discussions on the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa, and any assistance required from the affiliates in the polls.

Such meetings are held every year between BJP and RSS. In June this year, a coordination meeting was held in Uttar Pradesh which was attended by BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh.