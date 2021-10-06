RSS training bureaucrats in Karnataka: Congress

Bengaluru: After Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for training bureaucrats in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Congress chief also accused the BJP-led government in the state of recruiting “ABVP followers and people with similar ideologies” for government posts.

“The RSS is launching the educational institutes and Vidyalaya to accommodate its employees in top positions in the government. ABVP followers and people with similar ideologies are being recruited by the government as professors and principals in schools and colleges,” he said.

He further claimed that there is no law and order in Karnataka. “Situation like this is developing not only in Karnataka but also in all the BJP-ruled states,’ added Shivakumar.

Commenting on violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, the Congress leader urged the state police to file a suo moto case and arrest the accused of “murdering the farmers”.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a workshop organised for JD(S) workers at Bidadi, Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS had, over time, had trained 4,000 civil servants in this country- IAS, IPS officers who are now part of the Indian bureaucracy.

However, today Kumaraswamy issued a clarification and said he never took any organization’s name and said “I have not spoken about any association, organisation or party. I read significant books written by several authors during the COVID-19 lockdown. I also studied some aspects of history. Those are just some of the things written in the books which I spoke,” said JDS leader.