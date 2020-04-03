RSS workers deployed on ration shops; minorities apprehensive

Kamareddy: Soon after the announcement of lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the state government announced free distribution of rice on ration shops.

It is reported that RSS workers have been deployed on ration shops where rice is being distributed.

Jamiat Ulama and Majlis have taken strict note of the situation.

The RSS workers reportedly obtained passes from the tahsildar and they were standing at the control shops with sticks in their hands. Their presence with sticks in the minority dominant area created panic in the area. Burqa clad Muslim women were feeling scared to go to the ration shop to collect the rice.

Local Jamiat Ulama leaders made representation on the matter. They found that the local tahsildar without the knowledge of district administration has issued Covi-19 passes to the RSS workers and has deployed them on ration shops.

On the complaint made by the Majlis and Jamiat members, district administration immediately issued orders to remove RSS workers from the ration shops.

Source: Siasat news

