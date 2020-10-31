R’sthan govt follows Punjab, tables bills to amend Centre’s farm laws

Jaipur, Oct 31 : The Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced three bills in the Assembly to amend the farm laws recently enacted by the Centre.

Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020.

He also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

The Gehlot government called a special session of the assembly to amend the agriculture laws passed by the central government.

This move emulates the Punjab government which called a special assembly session to amend the farm laws.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had appealed to all the Congress-ruled states to bring amendment bills in their legislatures against the central agricultural laws. Punjab was the first such state to pass four amendment bills in this regard.

Soon after, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted informing of bringing amendment bills on the same pattern in Rajasthan also.

The Rajasthan government also introduced three other Bills on the first day of the session, namely the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill-2020, the Code of Civil Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill-2020 and the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amendment) Bill-2020.

The House was adjourned for the day after obituary references to former President Pranab Mukherjee and other leaders who passed away recently.

–IANS

arc/bg