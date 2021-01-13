R’sthan Guv launches fund raising campaign for Ram Mandir in state

Jaipur, Jan 12 : Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday launched the fund raising campaign by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Rajasthan by donating for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Tuesday Mishra, along with Dineshji of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, met Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Samiti members including Suresh Upadhyay, Ramesh Aggarwal, Bajrang Lal Bagda (all veteran members of the VHP).

On the occasion, the VHP delegation presented a booklet on the Ram Mandir construction to the Governor.

–IANS

