RT-PCR rate slashed to Rs 350 in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a decision to slash the price of the Covid-19 RT-PCR test in the state. The price of the test now after the revision is at Rs 350 in ICMR accredited NABL private labs.

Hospitals and labs are required to strictly display these revised rates for consumers. The Government has ordered all District Medical Health Officers (DMHO) to monitor and enforce the revised prices stringently.

The cost previously for the state government referred tests was at Rs 475 and the rate for individuals approaching the private labs was at Rs 499 previously.

The state logged 6,996 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 21,17,384.

During the last 24 hours, 1,066 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 20,66,762.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,514.

There are currently 36,108 active COVID-19 cases in the state.