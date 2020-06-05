RTC buses in Hyderabad likely to resume services from June 8

Hyderabad: RTC buses in Hyderabad may start operating from June 8.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar held a meeting with the officials at Bus Bhavan and asked authorities to get ready to resume service.

RTC buses not to ply in containment zones of Hyderabad

In the meeting it was decided that no buses will ply on routes in containment zones whereas, in non-containment zones, all precautionary steps will be taken.

Even after resumption of service, RTC buses in Hyderabad will not allow passengers beyond allowed limit in order to adhere to physical distancing norm.

Apart from cap on number of persons in the buses, no standing passengers will be allowed. No one will allowed to stand on foot board.

Precautionary measures

As a part of precautionary measure, all buses will be sanitized before leaving bus depots. Passengers will be provided with hand sanitizer at the starting point of the route.

It is likely that all passengers will be subjected to thermal scanning. The thermal scanning of drivers of the buses will also be done. All buses will have hand sanitizers.

Hyderabad Metro Rail

As the government started relaxing restrictions that were imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, the Hyderabad Metro Rail service is also likely to start soon.

As per the reports, in order to adhere to physical distancing norms, Hyderabad Metro Rail may limit the number of passenger in a train to 50 percent of its capacity. Even if 50 percent rule is followed, a train has a capacity to carry 500 passengers.

It may be mentioned that Hyderabad Metro Rail and RTC buses have stopped their service after the imposing of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.