RTC buses to hit city roads in last week as officials await KCR nod

Hyderabad: After a gap ff six months, the city buses in Hyderabad many hit the roads in the last week of this month amid corona scare.

The authorities of the TSRTC are getting ready for plying the city buses which have been off the roads since March 22. The office going people, small businesses men, government, private employees, traders, workers, students are awaiting the RTC city buses.

They are put to hardships and misery of deprivation of the city buses as they cannot afford for autos, private vehicles who used to loot them. Low payments, half salaries for six months of Corona adverse effect, the common people were put to difficult times as there are no buses for long time which was not the case before.

As unlock 4.0 by the centre has pushed some states to restart services in May third week, district buses started in Telangana, also in AP and other states have started the same.

Though they are ready to offer the services, the government is yet to take call on whether they can run the buses now or not. The RTC officials have conducted a study reportedly in other states which began city bus services recently in spite of corona pandemic by taking measures as per protocols.

The states began the city bus services are Maharashtra as Mumbai city started its local buses as also Karnatakaa and Tamil Nadu respectively. The TSRTC officials have got reports and a picture on restarting the city bus services in Hyderabad by taking corona protocol steps.

After a review by Transport Minister Dr P Ajay Kumar the RTC officials have offered to restarting the bus services in the city.

On getting a nod from Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, the authorities are to start the same according to information. It is planned by the RTC officials to run only about 50 percent of the buses in seven busy routes. These routes will connect metro rail stations in main thoroughfares.

The government is considered for opening of the buses in the last week according to sources. It is being said that the city buses will be extended to other routes on seeing the first phase of the buses and public response. There is also a talk that the RTC officials may collect double charges as occupancy is being reduced to almost half.

Since the Corona protocol insists there is a need for distance among the bus users occupying the seats, by wearing masks and sanitising the hands.