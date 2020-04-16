RTC buses will not be operated in Telangana till April 30

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has informed that buses will not be operated in the state till April 30. TSRTC stated that this has been decided after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to extend the lockdown till April 30 to fight with coronavirus. All the services of TSRTC will remain suspended till the end of April.

Source: Siasat news

