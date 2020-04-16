menu
search
16 Apr 2020, Thu
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

RTC buses will not be operated in Telangana till April 30

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: April 16, 2020, 8:15 am IST
RTC buses will not be operated in Telangana till April 30
Representational picture.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has informed that buses will not be operated in the state till April 30. TSRTC stated that this has been decided after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to extend the lockdown till April 30 to fight with coronavirus. All the services of TSRTC will remain suspended till the end of April.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved