RTC MD Sajjanar denies reports of corporation assets sale

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar today denied the news reports of the sale of Bus depots and the sale of the assets of the corporation. He made it clear that the Corporation has no such plans .

He, however, made it clear that there was a need to increase the bus fares and added that the state government would take a decision in the issue. He said that there were effecting a Rejig of the staff of the corporation due to some reasons.

He said that the people of the state were gradually looking towards the corporation . He said that the income of the corporation had gone up due to the decisions taken by the management of the corporation besides the increase in the occupancy ratio (OR) of the corporation. He said that they had restored the buses of the corporation in 1359 routes.

He said that the RMs and DMs of the corporation were doing survey to find out the need to launch the services of the corporation. He asked the people of the state to approach the DM of the corporation if they need any bus. He said that they would launch the bus services to the jogulamba from Hyderabad from the upcoming Saturday.