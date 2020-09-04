R’than tribals up in arms over flag row

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 4 : The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) workers recently unfurled the saffron flag at the renowned Sonar temple in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district and replaced it with their party’s flag, leaving the other sections of tribal society annoyed.

Protesting the move, the upset members reached the offices of District Collectors and SDMs of different districts and submitted memoranda in the name of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while demanding tough action against BTP workers, alleging that they were trying to disturb peace and the cultural legacy of tribals.

The BTP contested elections from Rajasthan during the 2018 Assembly elections and won two seats.

The party was formed in 2017 in Gujarat and since then it has been strongly pitching for a separate Bhil Pradesh by carving out the tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

However, the recent episode of Sonar temple exposed a faction appearing among the tribals of the state as the other tribals stood united and submitted memoranda to senior officials in different parts of the tribal areas, including Aspur, Simalwada, Sablaa and Hathai.

One of the groups also submitted a memorandum to the District Collector in Dungarpur which said that a few tribals from the area were trying to disrupt their ancient cultural legacy and unity for their self-sustaining goals.

The cultural harmony, it added, of the tribal-dominated areas was under threat because of such people.

Similarly, a memorandum submitted to Aspur SDM Praveen Kumar Meena said the acts of parties like BTP should be checked who were dividing innocent tribals in the name of religion.

BTP workers were influencing tribals on the basis of religion and trying to distort the social harmony. He termed such elements as anti-social and demanded strict action against them, added former Pradhan of Aspur Chimanlal Meena.

Tribals in Sabla also submitted a memorandum to SDO Badrilal Suthar and alleged that BTP workers were spreading violence in the town.

National Tribal Forum also called a meeting on Thursday and said tribals were being misled by certain segments who want them to stand divided which they would never let happen.

However, Congress Rajasthan Youth President and MLA Ganesh Ghoghra accused the two BTP MLAs for playing with the sentiments of people while speaking in a local programme, adding, tribals in the state stand united which has been taught to them by their forefathers.

Aspur BJP MLA Gopichand Meena also criticised the act of BTP workers and said he will raise his voice against such anti-social elements in the Assembly and will also take the matter to Parliament.

