RTO rule: Heavy fee for renewal of 15-year-old vehicles

New Delhi: The Government decided to collect a heavy fee for the registration of 15-year-old vehicles. As per an estimate, the car owners will have to pay Rs.5,000 for the new registration of their cars. This fee would be almost 8 times more than what they are paying now

The bike registration renewal currently costs a mere Rs.300 now, but from October they have to pay Rs.1,000 for the renewal.

Similarly, the fee for the fitness renewal certificate of a 15-year-old bus or truck will cost Rs.12,500 which is 21 times more than what is being collected now.

The Ministry of Transport has released a draft of the proposed increase in charges which is part of the Government’s scrappage policy. According to the new proposal, in case of delay in registration the owners have to pay Rs.300 to Rs.500 as a penalty per month. Likewise, in case of delay in renewing fitness certificate for the commercial vehicles the owners have to pay a penalty of Rs.50 per day.