Rubika Liyaquat slammed over her gesture of touching office floor

New Delhi: Netizens once again started slamming TV journalist Rubika Liyaquat after she uploaded a video of her entry into the office.

In the video, she can be seen touching the floor of the office before entering starting work. The gesture is popularly known as ‘Hindu tradition’.

The journalist is continuously facing criticism ever since she uploaded the video, with the caption ‘love you team for capturing the most beautiful feeling’, on her Twitter account.

Reacting to the video, INC politician Salman Nizami sarcastically wrote, ” Mubarak”. Other netizens too shared their views.

Mubarak. — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) November 1, 2021

One of the netizens wrote, “By name u r Muslim but by action in studio u r posing Hindutva”.

By name u r Muslim but by action in studio u r posing Hindutva. — Shakil Ahmed (@ShakilA55683911) November 2, 2021

Another person wrote, Madam rubika aap noto ke tukdo ke khatir apna zameer bech chuki ho andhbhakt ke alawa aapko koi bhi nhi sunta aur koi dekhna bhi nhi chahata ##kaash mera ye comments aapki nasle dekhe aur bole shame”.

Madam rubika aap noto ke tukdo ke khatir apna zameer bech chuki ho andhbhakt ke alawa aapko koi bhi nhi sunta aur koi dekhna bhi nhi chahata ##kaash mera ye comments aapki nasle dekhe aur bole shame on w — खान साहब (@imkhan0070) November 1, 2021

It is not the first time, earlier too the journalist was slammed for allegedly targeting section of society.