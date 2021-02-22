Rubina Dilaik: Not for a single day will I take my relationship for granted

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had openly spoken about going for a divorce with husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla in the show. However, she now tells us their stint on the show mended the relationship and that she will not take their bond for granted anymore.

“It will be ever-evolving and not for a single day will I take my relationship for granted again. That’s a promise I have made,” Rubina told IANS.

She had a clash with contestant Rakhi Sawant on the show after the latter claimed “crazy love” for Abhinav.

Will she fix her relationship with Rakhi? “Yes, like I said (I will move ahead) with a clean slate. All relationships from here will evolve and I am going to carry forward the ones that are good. The bad relationships, I have ended there (in Bigg Boss 14). The new story and new beginning will happen from here,” she said.

During her stint, Rubina, who married Abhinav in 2018, had said that she was on the verge of divorcing Abhinav before entering the reality show. On the show, she had shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, and she took home the Bigg Boss trophy plus Rs 36 lakh in the grand finale on Sunday night.

What does she yearn to do now? “I am open for new surprises,” she said.

Source: IANS