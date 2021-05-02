Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19

By Mansoor|   Published: 2nd May 2021 12:17 pm IST
Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19
Actress Rubina Dilaik

Mumbai: Actress Rubina Dilaik on Saturday informed fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19, through an Instagram post.

The actress added how she tries to look for something positive in everything, saying now that she is infected with the virus, she will be able to donate plasma soon.

“I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!” she wrote.

She captioned her post saying: “Covid positive.”

Her friends in the industry wished a speedy recovery.

Aly Goni wrote: “Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi.” 

Nikki Tamboli posted: “Omg babbyyyyy takecareeeee.”

Jasmin Bhasin wrote: “Have a speedy recovery. Please take care.”

In her earlier post, Rubina also urged fans to follow Covid protocols and be safe.

Source: IANS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button