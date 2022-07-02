Rubina opens up on dangers of doing stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

New Delhi: The well-known TV actress Rubina Dilaik shares her experience of being part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ and the reason to say ‘yes’ to the show.

She says: “Initially more than excitement, there was nervousness. Maybe I sound foolish but when I was going to do ‘Bigg Boss’, I had not seen that show and similarly, I had never followed this show. But as I am doing stunts, slowly I am understanding its format.”

On the question why she said, ‘yes’, she replies: “I did not have a daily soap running at this point in time. So, I said yes. And of course this is one of the biggest reality shows that Indian television has, and being a part of it is definitely important and honourable for an artist.”

While sharing about the most challenging stunt that she performed on the show, Rubina adds: “The most challenging one was to perform a stunt in freezing cold. At night the temperature here is 3 or 4 degrees celsius and to do some activity or stunt in ice at that time is really tough.”

Rubina, who has been part of ‘Bigg Boss’, also finds ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ more challenging.

As she says: “It is way more challenging. As here the challenge is not how you can balance but more than that it involves a lot of physical strength and in past three or four stunts I had been bruised badly, so that adds more to the challenge I am facing.”

On how she prepared herself for the show, physically and emotionally, the ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress shares: “I believe there is nothing to as such prepare physically because what physical strength we’ve been working on for over years now is what is going to be tested here. So nothing specific. But yes emotionally and mentally I’ve been trying to keep myself focused and balanced as much as I can.”