Rubio calls India’s protests ‘internal matter’, refuses comment

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, October 21, refused to comment on the recent protests against the Election Commission, terming it an “internal political matter.”

Rubio, currently in India on an official visit, was also dismissive of the reference to UN experts’ criticism of the protests.

According to a release issued by the Department of State on Wednesday, Rubio also said that the UN “experts are the oxymoron.”

“It’s a domestic political matter. I’m not going to get involved in their politics. This is a democracy. They have elections here, so I’m not going to opine on their domestic political matters,” he said in response to a question on protests from the opposition and students in India.

Rubio said that even the US witnesses protests every day and that they are reflective of the political discourse and differences of opinion.

Also Read US lawmakers urge Rubio to question India over handling of CJP protests

“We have protests every day in the United States. People view protests – obviously I’m not talking about the riots, like what you’re seeing in Europe, where they’re vandalising and breaking into things and burning down buildings. I’m not talking about that,” he said.

“But in many ways, the fact that people are out there expressing themselves – I’m not talking about India; in any country in the world – is the sign that this is a country where there’s political discourse and so forth and differences of opinion,” he said.

“We’re not going to comment on internal political matters. That’s for the Indian people to decide and navigate,” Rubio said.

On Tuesday, more than 20 UN human rights experts in Geneva expressed alarm over what they described as a “repeatedly heavy-handed police response” to peaceful youth-led demonstrations in the national capital.

They called on the authorities to ensure justice for reported human rights violations during the protests.