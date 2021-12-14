Ruckus at Allu Arjun’s movie event in Madhapur; fans injured

Hyderabad: Fans of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun protested against the cancellation of the actor’s photo session with them at an event in N-Convention Center, Madhapur and created a ruckus following which Arjun apologised to them.

Things escalated as Allu Arjun’s fans started to create ruckus after the show organisers stopped them from meeting Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun, who came to know about the incident, took to his social media handles to apologise to his fans.

He acknowledged the unfortunate incident which took place after the pre-release event of ‘Pushpa’, assuring his fans that he would be careful hereafter.

#BreakingNews | Telugu Actor Allu Arjun posts statement after some of his fans got injured in a Fan Meet. "My team is personally monitoring the situation",said @alluarjun. He has also told that this won't repeat in the future. pic.twitter.com/Ey7vFAeL5s — News Tap Global (@newstapworld) December 13, 2021

“I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated.”

“Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted,” the ‘Pushpa’ actor’s note reads.

Organisers claimed to have taken permission for 200 people, but admitted around 2,000. They had also told the fans that they would get to participate in a photo session.

Due to unexpected circumstances, the photo session was cancelled, which triggered the incident.

Irked by the organisers’ negligence, fans raised slogans and tried to barge into the venue, which caused some damage to the convention centre here.

A case has been filed against the event organisers, while the police took over the situation.