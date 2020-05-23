Eid-ul-Fitr: Moon Sighting Committee to meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee (MSC)) will hold its monthly meeting to decide the Eid-ul-Fitr in India.

The meeting will be held under the supervision of Maulana Syed Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari, President of Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan on Saturday, 23 May, 2020 at Hussaini Building, Mauzzam Jahi Market.

All members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are requested to attend the meeting.

The Committee also requested the people whoever sights the crescent to inform on 24603597, till 8:00 pm. After 8:00 pm they can inform on Phone numbers: 24579832, 24513246 or 939164951.

It may be noted that, Saudi Arabia and other Middle-East countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, 24 May 2020.

Source: Siasat News

