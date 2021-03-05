Ruhii Singh on why ‘Chakravyuh’ is an important show

Mumbai, March 4 : Actress Ruhii Singh playa a pivotal role in the upcoming web series “Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller”. She says the show has given her a chance to play a multilayered character — the sort she always looks forward to.

“I like to explore different types of roles and ‘Chakravyuh’ gave me the perfect opportunity. In this web series, I play a girl who is suddenly faced with the horrors of the dark web and is desperately trying to fight her way out of it. She experiences a lot of hardship, frustration and emotional turmoil,” Ruhii said.

“The show also brings to light a subject that is very real but isn’t shown or spoken about enough. I think ‘Chakravyuh: An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller’ is an important show to be made in the present time,” she added.

Prateik Babbar plays the protagonist while Simran Kaur Mundi is cast as his love interest on the show.

Simran mentioned: “I think I was sold the moment I started reading the script. The narrative has so many twists and turns, with the blackmailer always staying one step ahead, and even whilst reading it I was super invested in Virkar and his fight.”

Directed by Sajit Warrior, the show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Panditt, Gopal Datt and the late Asif Basra. The will release on MX Player on March 12.

