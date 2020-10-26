Rulers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain given ‘Friends of Zion’ award

Jerusalem: The Friends of Zion Heritage Centre has announced 11 world leaders as recipients of the Friends of Zion Award. Among those awarded are leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, as well as Morocco and Oman.

Muslim rulers

Muslim rulers who were given ‘Friends of Zion Award’ are as follows:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain

King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman

Dr Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, presented the prestigious “Friends of Zion Awards” to the world leaders at 4th Annual Christian Media Summit, which was held virtually.

“All these Presidents will move their Embassies to Jerusalem and all the Muslim leaders will make peace with Israel in time,” said Dr Evans.

Dr Evans recently participated in a delegation that met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Saudi Arabia.

“There is no doubt in my mind who is quietly driving the amazing peace initiatives in the Gulf region. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told our group the Palestinians can solve their problem by copying Israel. He also said educating children to hate Jews must stop, and that the world has zero-tolerance for terror being used to achieve political objectives,” said Evans.

Peace treaties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Israel’s “Christian Friends” and applauded the recent Abraham Accords – which saw Israel sign peace treaties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“The historic Abraham Accord can provide a model of peaceful coexistence between all people and religions in our region and around the world. Israel will continue to do all that is necessary to seek peace with all our neighbours,” said Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

The awardees include President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia President Klaus Iohannis of Romania President Mario Abdo Benítez of Paraguay President of Miloš Zeman of Czech Republic President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

Friends of Zion Award

The Friends of Zion Award was commissioned by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Previous recipients include US President Donald Trump, former US President George W. Bush, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President Salome Zourabishvili of Georgia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others.