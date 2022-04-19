Ruling BJP hints at adopting UP, MP model to deal with communal flare-up in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Ruling BJP government in Karnataka is mulling adopting the harsh measures of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments to deal with incidents of communal violence in the state.

According to sources in the party, the leaders are pressuring the government to initiate actions like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the measures initiated by both the governments against the minority community following incidents of communal violence are being questioned. Karnataka is presently dogged by the communal tensions leading to large-scale violence. Though the government is dealing with an iron hand with the miscreants in terms of arrest and invoking the provisions of the UAPA Act, the party leaders are demanding sterner action to quell further violence in the state.

Giving hints about the developments within the party, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday stated that the action taken against rioters in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is “apt” for miscreants in the state.

He attacked the opposition Congress for extending support to communal tension in the state. “Congress needs to be blamed for earlier KG Halli-DJ Halli violence case in Bengaluru, Shivamogga violence that followed after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist and now Hubballi violence,” he said. It is not possible to gather 1,000 people immediately. It is organized violence, he stated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the investigation into the case of Hubballi violence is progressing. “Whoever takes the law into their hands will be punished. Attack on the police station is a heinous act, we will take strict action,” he said.

Responding to Congress’s charge he maintained that innocent people were arrested by police in connection with the violence of Hubballi, he clarified that no innocent has been arrested. “All action has been taken based on evidence,” he said. When asked about him taking a soft approach to the happenings in the state, he refuted the charge and stated that there is no delay in action in any of the developments.

The police sources explained that they have got messages directing the members of the minority community not to post any videos on social media as it was the war against kaafirs. The police also said that the violence started immediately after people came out of 30 mosques after namaz. Now, police are suspecting that the mob is being provoked by the speeches and are gathering evidence in that regard.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders are claiming that during the season of Ramzan they don’t indulge in violence. The mobs brought in from other places are being used and violence is created to put blame on them.

The police department has been on its toes ever since the hijab crisis came to the fore across the state. Shivamogga city witnessed large-scale violence after the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist at the height of the hijab crisis. The city was put under prohibitory orders for more than seven days to bring back normalcy. Now, prohibitory orders are clamped in Hubballi till April 20.

The BJP leaders are asking for harsh measures against people who are indulging in violence so that they don’t dare to think of involving in such acts, party sources said. The ruling BJP is seriously considering the model of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to deal with the situation, sources explain.