Ruling coalition leaders endorse UP model to curb crime in Bihar

Patna, March 4 : Amid a surge in crime cases in Bihar, the leders of the ruling coalition in the state have advocated to endorse the Uttar Pradesh model in a bid to create fear in the minds of the criminals.

BJP MLA Pawan Jaiswal said: “The state government is taking strict action against criminals, which is appreciable. It would be more appreciable if we overturn the vehicles of the criminals on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh model.”

“It is up to you to extract the meaning of overturning the vehicles of the criminals on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh model. I am not saying encounter,” Jaiswal added.

When reporters asked him if he is advocating the Bihar government to endorse the UP model of crime prevention, he said the models of UP CM Yogi Adityanath or Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were not different.

JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Kumar said: “The Nitish Kumar government has zero tolerance for crime and criminals. At the same time, it is equally important to overturn the vehicles of the criminals. There is no harm in it. The actual goal is to reduce crime and create fear in the minds of the criminals.”

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Alok Mehta said: “This is not the Germany of Hitler. This is the land of socialist ideology. If it remains the same, it will be better for everyone.”

