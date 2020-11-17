Ruling to arrest ex-Ukrainian Prez in absentia overturned

Kiev, Nov 17 : A Ukrainian court has overturned the arrest in absentia of former President Viktor Yanukovych.

The decision was taken on Monday by the Kiev Court of Appeal, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Yes, the court cancelled (the arrest),” Yanukovych’s lawyer Oleksandr Horoshynskyi told Ukrainian News Agency following the verdict.

In May this year, the Pechersky District Court ruled on the detention of Yanukovych as part of the pre-trial investigation of the organization of violent crimes in the Kiev city centre in 2014.

Protests broke out in November 2013 after Yanukovych decided to halt the signing of an association agreement with the European Union.

In February 2014, dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured during conflicts with police in central Kiev.

Shortly after the incident, Yanukovych left Kiev and Parliament dismissed him, declaring he was constitutionally unable to carry out his duties.

In March 2014, Russia’s then Ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin showed a copy of a letter to the members of the UN Security Council, in which Yanukovych requested Russia to use its armed forces to “re-establish the rule of law, peace, order and stability” in Ukraine.

In January this year, a court in Kiev found Yanukovych guilty of high treason and complicity in conducting an “aggressive war against Ukraine by Russia”, local media reported.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.