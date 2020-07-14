Rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Singh pens emotional note on actor

Mumbai: Rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty wrote an emotional note on the actor on his one month death anniversary.

For the first time since the actor’s demise, Rhea took to Instagram to express her state of mind and emotions through the note.

On her Instagram account, the actress wrote that she is still struggling to face her emotions. “30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you”, she added.

She also shared two photos from the happy moments that the two spent together.

Full text of the note is as follow:

Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.

I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms .

Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.

You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you….

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond

Actor committed suicide at his apartment

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

His postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

Police is investigation the case related to Rajput’s demise. Earlier, Chakraborty was also interrogated by Mumbai Police.