‘Rumours coming in from Delhi should not be trusted,’ says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 25 : Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday opened a scathing attack on BJP and said that the saffron party does not give tickets to Muslims but uses them to topple the government.

Addressing a press conference on completion of two years of Congress government in the state, Gehlot said, “Muslims have not been given a ticket by BJP during elections, but they are being used to topple the government. On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi gave a wonderful lecture in AMU speaking on diverse religions. However, there is a difference between what he says and he practises. What will be the harm if he gives one ticket to Muslims?” he asked.

The Rajasthan CM also accused Union ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Syed Zafar Islam of concocting a plan to topple the Rajasthan government.

“Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Syed Zafar Islam wanted to topple our government. A few other BJP leaders were also part of this plan. However, soon after the plan failed, they are sitting silently. The people of the state shall avenge this action of theirs in the coming election,” he added.

Gehlot further said that the President of the country is also under tremendous pressure.

“The President of India has no time to meet CMs of the four states of the country. It can be gauged how much pressure he is under. We have sent a Bill against honour killing, but it has not yet been passed by the President. It shows how the President is also working under pressure. Judiciary, ED, etc, every one seems to be under pressure and hence democracy is in danger,” he said.

The Rajasthan CM also spoke out on diverse issues including factionalism in the party and said that no one should lend credence to rumours coming from Delhi.

“Congress is a strong party and no one should trust any rumour coming from Delhi which anoints any person as a leader and this leader then roams throughout the state as a leader.”

The comment could be an allusion to the rift between CM Gehlot and former CM Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken was also present in the conference.

Answering a question on Maken calling the former deputy CM Congress’s asset in one of his statements, Gehlot said “Maken has not said anything wrong. Each worker is an asset of the Congress.”

Maken is on a two-day visit in the state. Along with Gehlot, he recounted major accomplishments of the Congress government in the state on the occasion.

Gehlot said, “Out of around 500 promises made in the manifesto, if 50% of the promises are fulfilled, isn’t it a big achievement?

“We turned Covid’s challenge into opportunity. Rajasthan remains alert and is taking full care to save lives and livelihood with a resolve to not allow anyone to go hungry and sleep,” said Gehlot.

“Assistance amounting to Rs. 3500 per family was given to about 33 lakh poor families. Social security pension in advance, regular payment, free foodgrains etc were distributed. On Deepawali and Dhanteras people cooperated and did not light crackers. During Covid, our arrangements were fabulous and our management was discussed around the globe,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.