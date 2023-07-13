Rumours swirl: PM Modi, Priyanka may contest from Telangana in 2024 elections

Hyderabad: The general elections 2024 are expected to bring significant attention to South India, particularly Telangana. Speculations are rife that Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Medak, Lok Sabha constituency, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also rumored to be considering a Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana for his contest.

While it remains uncertain whether Modi will indeed choose a Telangana constituency for the general elections, BJP leaders assert that the Prime Minister should contest from the region.

Following the BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, where the party lacks representation, the BJP has set its sights on winning 170 seats from the southern states in the Lok Sabha elections. In a recent meeting held in Hyderabad, it was decided that the Prime Minister contesting from South India would provide an advantage to BJP candidates in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala if they contested from their respective Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively considering the proposal of fielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a constituency in Telangana, in response to reports that Congress leaders are attempting to woo Priyanka Gandhi by offering her a contest from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana.

Sources suggest that initially, BJP leaders favored having the Prime Minister contest from a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. Efforts were made to secure his candidature in these states. However, with the recent plans to pave the way for Priyanka Gandhi in Telangana, the BJP has strategized to field a prominent leader from a Telangana Lok Sabha constituency.

According to BJP sources, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to contest from a constituency in Telangana, his primary preference would be Secunderabad. Presently, Union Minister and State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, G Kishan Reddy, represents Secunderabad in the Lok Sabha, and the BJP has enjoyed a stronghold in this constituency in the past. Alternatively, if the Prime Minister opts for Tamil Nadu, the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency would be his top choice. In Karnataka, Bangalore Lok Sabha constituency is a potential option for his contest.

With elections approaching for numerous parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, the political landscape of the state is expected to witness an interesting turning point. The increased interest of all political parties in Telangana Assembly elections could position the state as a crucial political axis in the country.