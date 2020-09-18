Rupal Pakel aka Kokilaben spotted recreating ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’

Mumbai: The viral rap ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate, features a dialogue from the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya turned into a song and it became sensational across the social media. The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove.

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha is still creating a buzz on the internet and even many Bollywood actors like Disha Patani and Kartik Aryan also tried out their versions and made it more popular.

Well, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben once again entertained by recreating ‘Rasode Mein Kaun tha’ rap when she was caught by papparazzi on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Hain Pyaar Ke’ at film city, Mumbai.

Bollywood and fashion photographer Viral Bhayani has dropped the video on his Instagram page where Rupal can be seen repeating her very famous dialogue, ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. Have a look at the video below:

Earlier, actress Disha Patani has also shared her own version of he Rasode Mein Kaun Tha viral video. While the actor plays Kokilaben, her two dogs play Gopi and Rashi in the hilarious video.

Musician Yashraj Mukhate turned a scene from the show into a foot-tapping, highly addictive song and shared it on his social media accounts. The video went viral in no time and has raked in 4.9 million views on Instagram and endless memes on Twitter.

Reacting to the rap in an interview with India Today, Rupal said, “I was pleasantly surprised and also shocked I could never imagine that my dialogues can turn into a rap song. Since yesterday I have been getting so many warm and appreciative messages. Fans, friends and family members have been calling and congratulating me. Even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media. What else can I say? I am humbled and honoured. Grateful to almighty and also Star Plus for giving me this opportunity.”