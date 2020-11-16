Rupani meets Gujarat Governor on New Year’s Day

Gandhinagar, Nov 16 : Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday met Governor Acharya Devvrat and wished him on the auspicious day of Gujarati New Year. Rupani also visited the Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar and wished all the citizens a very Happy Diwali and New Year.

Rupani along with his wife Anjaliben Rupani called on Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence in Gandhinagar and exchanged Vikram Samvat 2077 greetings with him. The first lady of the state and Devvrat’s wife, Drshana Devi, was also present.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister and his wife visited the Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar and offered his obeisance and prayed for the state and the country.

Wishing the citizens on Diwali and New Year, Rupani said, “Along with festival greetings, I request everyone to stay cautious and aware regarding the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The state is prepared for the fight against the pandemic but I request the citizens not to let the caution dampen and stay alert and cooperate with the state government.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.