Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 74.81 against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee settled 3 paise higher at 74.81 (provisional) against the American dollar on Friday tracking weakness in the greenback.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.74, and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.68 during the session and a low of 74.90 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 74.81, 3 paise higher over its previous close of 74.84.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 92.81.

Traders said the uptick in the domestic currency was he driven by weak US dollar, which extended losses following poor economic data.

The US economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter.

