Russia adds 16,048 Covid cases

By IANS|   Published: 8th February 2021 8:19 am IST
Russia adds 16,048 Covid cases

Moscow, Feb 8 : Russia confirmed 16,048 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 3,967,281, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

The number of deaths increased by 432 to 76,661, the centre said, adding that 3,456,210 people have so far recovered, including 19,884 recoveries over the past day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, which remains the worst-hit in the country, has logged a total of 943,724 cases.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 8th February 2021 8:19 am IST
Back to top button