Russia adds 21,152 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 20 : Russia confirmed 21,152 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 36,33,952, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

The number of deaths increased by 597 to 67,220, the centre said, adding 3,027,316 people have so far recovered, including 25,290 recoveries over the past day, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, which remains to be hardest-hit, has logged a total of 9,00,894 cases, with a daily increase of 2,452.

