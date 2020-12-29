Russia adds 27,787 Covid-19 cases

By IANS|   Published: 29th December 2020 7:47 am IST
Moscow, Dec 29 : Russia recorded 27,787 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 28,284 a day earlier, the country’s coronavirus response centre said on Monday.

The national tally of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,078,035, including 55,265 deaths and 2,471,309 recoveries, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 6,253 new cases over the past day, taking the city’s total caseload to 792,457.

Over 89.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

