Russia: Aeroplane carrying 17 people missing in Siberia

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 16th July 2021 5:31 pm IST
The Antonov An-28 is a twin-engined light turboprop transport aircraft

Moscow: Officials say a Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board has gone missing during a flight in Siberia.

The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.

The emergencies office said the plan carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.

A search effort is under way, officials said.

The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.

