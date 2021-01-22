Russia awaits US’ response to proposals on mending ties

Moscow, Jan 22 : Russia is waiting for a response from the administration of new US President Joe Biden to a set of proposals aimed at overcoming differences between Moscow and Washington, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said here.

“We are yet to hear answers from our American colleagues in relation to everything that is already on the negotiating table,” Xinhua news agency quoted Zakharova as saying a weekly briefing on Thursday.

“The ball is in Washington’s court,” she added.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the Biden administration will pursue “a more balanced (political) course, without aggravating the already excessively confrontational Russian-US relations”.

Zakharova also urged the Biden administration to “promptly take all necessary measures” to restore phone communication at the Russian Consulate General in New York, TASS News Agency reported.

On Tuesday, all phone lines at the Consulate General were reported to be down, along with additional issues with cell phones and Internet connection.

“We address Washington once again to take all the necessary measures to restore normal communication for our diplomats in New York…,” the spokesperson added.

For the first time since the US presidential elections took place on November 3, 2020, President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Biden after the latter won the US Electoral College vote that officially determines the presidency.

When Biden was projected to win the election, Russia had said that it was “proper to wait for the official results” referring to certification of the outcome by the Electoral College.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.