Russia bans British top officials from entry

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th April 2022 10:16 am IST
IANS
IANS

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that 13 top officials of Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have been barred from entering Russia.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are also blacklisted, among others.

MS Education Academy

The Ministry added that the entry ban will be expanded in the near future to more British politicians and parliamentarians who pursue an anti-Russian policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button