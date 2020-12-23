Russia bans more EU officials from entry

By IANS|   Published: 23rd December 2020 7:05 am IST
Russia bans more EU officials from entry

Moscow, Dec 23 : Russia has decided to expand the list of representatives of European Union (EU) member states and institutions who will be denied entry to Russia, a move in retaliation for anti-Russian sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Among them are those who are responsible for promoting anti-Russian sanctions initiatives within the framework of the European Union,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it has sent notes on the entry ban to the heads of German, French and Swedish diplomatic missions to Russia, as well as to the EU delegation in Moscow, the Xinhua news agency reported.

READ:  Elections might happen in Bihar again, says Tejashwi

In October, the European Council imposed sanctions against six Russian individuals and one Russian entity allegedly involved in the “assassination attempt” on Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that the EU adopted these “illegitimate” restrictive measures at the behest of its leading member states.

The countries that initiated this step have failed to provide any evidence on the case both to the Russian authorities and to their own EU partners, it said.

“We reaffirm that any unfriendly action by Western countries will inevitably be met with an adequate response,” the statement read.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'No need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on emergence of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 23rd December 2020 7:05 am IST
Back to top button