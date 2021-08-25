Russia concerned about Taliban weapons seizures

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 25th August 2021 9:52 am IST
Kabul: Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Moscow: Russia’s defence minister has voiced concern about the Taliban seizing a large number of weapons, including air defense missile systems, after sweeping over Afghanistan.

Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday the Taliban has captured hundreds of combat vehicles along with a number of warplanes and helicopters.

He expressed a particular worry about the Taliban obtaining more than 100 man-portable air defense missile systems.

Shoigu noted that Afghanistan’s refugee problem is a cause for grave concern.

The Russian defense chief voiced hope that the Taliban would move to form an inclusive government that would include all groups in the country.

