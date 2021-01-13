Russia confirms 22,934 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 13 : Russia confirmed 22,934 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total caseload to 3,448,203, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

The number of deaths increased by 531 to 62,804.

Moscow, which remains to be hardest-hit, has logged a total of 867,215 cases, including 5,001 cases in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the country reported 24,755 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,825,430.

Russian authorities said the country detected its first case of a new infectious coronavirus strain on Sunday, which was first discovered in Britain last month.

Russia on Tuesday decided to extend its suspension of flights to and from Britain until February 1, amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant.

To date, more than 94.2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.