Russia confirms 27,002 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 29 : Russia registered 27,002 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the overall infection tally to 3,105,037, health authorities have confirmed.

Besides the new cases, the country’s Covid-19 response centre also reported 562 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 55,827, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of recoveries in the country climbed by 24,874 to 2,496,183.

In Moscow, the tally of coronavirus cases increased by 5,641 to 798,098.

To date, more than 89.8 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that people over the age of 60 in the capital city will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting from Monday following an approval from the Health Ministry.

Due to concerns over a new fast-spreading coronavirus strain detected in Britain, the Russian authorities decided on Monday to extend the suspension of flights to and from the UK until January 12, 2021.

