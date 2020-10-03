Russia confirms nearly 9.9K COVID cases in a single day

3rd October 2020
Moscow: Russia has registered 9,859 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 9,412 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,204,502, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 9,859 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,680 (27.2 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms,” the response center said in a statement.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,884 new positive tests were registered (up from 2,704 yesterday). A total of 358 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 302 yesterday) and 259 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 244 yesterday).

As many as 5,563 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, 6,054 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 975,859. 

Source: ANI

