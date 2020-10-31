Russia COVID-19 cases up 18,140 to 1,618,116

Moscow, Nov 1 : Russia has registered 18,140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,618,116, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 334 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 27,990, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 4,952 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 424,148, the response center said.

According to the statement, 1,215,414 people have recovered, including 14,854 over the past day.

So far, over 60.4 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.