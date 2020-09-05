Russia COVID-19 cases up 5,205 to 1,020,310

Published: 6th September 2020

Moscow, Sep 6 : Russia registered 5,205 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its caseload to 1,020,310, the country’s COVID-19 response center said.

Meanwhile, 110 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 17,759, the center said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 671 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 265,737.

According to the statement, 838,126 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 5,379 over the past day.

As of Friday, 209,016 people were still under medical observation, while over 38.1 million tests have been conducted across the country.

