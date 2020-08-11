Russia develops vaccine for COVID; Putin’s daughter inoculated

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday declared that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and his daughter has already been inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Putin emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that his daughter is feeling well after receiving a shot of vaccine.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.