Russia downgrades diplomatic ties with Estonia

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre in protest against actions of Estonia's authorities and ordered him to leave the country by February 7.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 24th January 2023 7:10 am IST
Russia downgrades diplomatic ties with Estonia
Russia

Moscow: Russia has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Estonia to the level of charge d’affaires in retaliation of Estonia’s move to reduce Russian embassy staff.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre in protest against actions of Estonia’s authorities and ordered him to leave the country by February 7.

“The Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia” by promoting Russophobia and hostility towards Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read
Iran’s Parliament Speaker urges stronger cooperation with Russia

In a tit-for-tat move, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Monday it will expel the Russian ambassador from its capital Tallinn.

Earlier this month, Estonia asked Russia to reduce staff at its embassy in Tallinn by more than half ahead of February 1.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button