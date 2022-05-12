Russia has enough buyers for its energy resources: Lavrov

“We have enough buyers of our energy resources and we will work with them. Let the West pay a lot more than it paid Russia and let it explain to its population why they have to become poorer,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to Oman to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation and the situation in Ukraine. Besides Albusaidi, he also met with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, which resulted in high inflation and spiking consumer prices across the globe.